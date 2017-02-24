UFC moves up Honda Center pay-per-view card to July 29

The UFC announced Friday it will move up its scheduled UFC 214 card at Anaheim’s Honda Center to July 29.

The card, which originally was moved from Jan. 21 to Aug. 5, will mark the organization’s first Southland visit since the June 4 UFC 199 at the Forum, when Orange County-trained Englishman Michael Bisping upset Luke Rockhold to win the middleweight title.

While no fights have been set, the UFC anchors its pay-per-view cards with a title fight, and fighters such as Bisping, women’s bantamweight belt-holder Amanda Nunes, Orange County-trained women’s featherweight Cris “Cyborg” Justino and newly signed former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre do not have dates assigned to them.

The Honda Center has staged landmark UFC bouts, including Ronda Rousey’s 2013 debut and heavyweight Cain Velasquez’s knockout of then-champion Brock Lesnar.

UFC 209, headlined by the Tyron Woodley-Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson welterweight title rematch following their November draw, and an interim lightweight title fight between Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov and Southern California’s Tony Ferguson, is March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Dodgers FanFest: Take me out to the ball game Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Sights and sounds from Saturday's Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium. Caption Tom Brady leads Patriots to epic Super Bowl comeback victory After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. After a first half in which he played like that impostor in a Tom Brady mask, the New England Patriots quarterback put on a Super Bowl performance for the ages Sunday, leading his team back from a 25-point deficit to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28. Caption Chargers owners discuss move to Los Angeles Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Chargers owners Dean and John Spanos talk about the team as it prepares to relocate to L.A. Caption Sean McVay is introduced as the Rams coach New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. New Rams Coach Sean McVay talks about his vision for the team. Caption Breaking down the Chargers move to L.A. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles. Lindsey Thiry and Nathan Fenno discuss the Chargers' announcement they are moving to Los Angeles.

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

@latimespugmire