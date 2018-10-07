Khabib Nurmagomedov defeats Conor McGregor, then starts all-out brawl at UFC 229

The pent-up hostility that Khabib Nurmagomedov bottled for six months since Conor McGregor and friends attacked his bus in Brooklyn exploded Saturday with the Russian’s dominant victory in the octagon and then bedlam outside it.
Nurmagomedov punctuated his vengeful attack on McGregor with a rear-naked chokehold applied 3 minutes 3 seconds into the fourth round of Saturday’s main event at UFC 229, the crowning move to a fight in which the lightweight champion brushed off McGregor’s punches while mostly keeping the former two-division champion glued to the canvas or cage with his intense wrestling pressure.
With victory sealed, Nurmagomedov (27-0) threw his mouthguard in the direction of McGregor’s cornermen, barked threatening words, rushed forward and leaped over the cage to pursue Dillon Danis, a McGregor sparring partner who fights for Bellator MMA.
“They were taunting Khabib and Khabib just said, ‘... you,’ and jumped over the cage and attacked him,” UFC broadcaster Joe Rogan said.
Nurmagomedov and Danis briefly clashed as a rush of police and arena security surged to the spot, separating Nurmagomedov and escorting him away. McGregor remained in the octagon and was sucker-punched in the back of the head twice by someone who jumped over the cage and brought the chaos into the octagon.
UFC President Dana White said three members of Numagomedov’s team were arrested, and the melee will result in the Nevada Athletic Commission punishing Nurmagomedov. McGregor was fined $150,000 two years ago by Nevada for throwing loaded beverage cans at opponent Nate Diaz at a news conference.
Nurmagomedov fought determined, bent to avenge what McGregor tried to do to him in April, when McGregor flew from Ireland to answer Nurmagomedov’s brush with McGregor stablemate Artem Lobov and threw a hand truck through the window of Nurmagomedov’s bus.
As he left the octagon with officers his arms, a red-eyed Nurmagomedov appeared to scream into the crowd, “Where’s Artem?”
Nurmagomedov kept McGregor down through most of the first round, then knocked him down with a right hand to the head in the second and mauled him, as the champion promised to do, with hard punches and elbows that reddened McGregor near both eyes.
McGregor (21-4) kept the fight upright in the third, as he longed to do, and landed some clean but inconsequential blows. But Nurmagomedov returned to pressing McGregor to the cage and ended up mounting him, delivering more hurtful punches before continuing the wrestling maneuvering he’s practiced since his youth, finding an opening to deliver the deciding choke.
In the co-main event, Tony Ferguson came back six months removed from knee surgery and was in the gravest danger he’s found himself early in the second round when Anthony Pettis dropped him with a punch.
In a revealing display of the drive that has won him 11 consecutive fights, Ferguson answered with a slew of punches that opened deep cuts on Pettis’ nose, near his left eye and on the right side of his head by the end of the second.
And after examining Pettis’ broken hand, his trainer had seen enough, stopping the fight as the corner tended to the wounded former lightweight champion.
“I tried to put him away … I tested that leg … that’s a tough guy,” Pettis (21-8) said.
Ferguson (24-3) jumped into a right-handed punch that backed Pettis in the first round. When Pettis opened the second by dropping Ferguson, the Orange County fighter somersaulted into two more punches before finding a way out of the trouble and letting his boxing shine in frenzied action that brought both men to smile at each other before clashing again.
Ferguson’s damage with punches was extensive, though, and upon the victory he called out McGregor for a long-awaited fight.
“Nobody was going to take this from me,” Ferguson said. “I’m back.”