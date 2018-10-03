Conor McGregor's flaws will lead to his destruction, Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts

“Yes, living a clean life, not drinking or partying, going to bed early and eating a healthy diet and training every day, that on paper has got to be beneficial. But not always. There can be a special human being who can burn the candle at both ends, who can be a maniac, drink and party and still show up at the gym and knock guys out. And I think Conor is one of those guys. I’m not saying he’s the second coming of Christ or that he’s going to beat Khabib, but I don’t see it as an issue.”