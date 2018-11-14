Chargers' Joey Bosa finally back in practice after battling foot injury. Could be back as soon as Sunday

The Chargers’ recent upward trend continued Wednesday when defensive end Joey Bosa rejoined his teammates on the practice field.
The 2017 Pro Bowler has been out all season because of a foot injury and hadn’t attempted to practice since early September.
Coach Anthony Lynn said the team will be cautious with Bosa, who already re-injured the foot once. But he did leave open the possibility that Bosa could play as early as Sunday against Denver.
“We have to be careful with him, get him back in slowly,” Lynn explained. “If he does well in drills, and then gets some team reps, it is possible he could play some snaps.”
Bosa originally was hurt during training camp in early August. At the time, the injury was not considered serious. After one of the Chargers’ preseason games, Lynn said he expected Bosa to be ready for the season opener.
But Bosa suffered the re-injury in his first practice back and ended up in a cast. There was a point where surgery was thought to be a possibility. He has been rehabilitating and doing individual work over the past several weeks.
The team’s official injury report Wednesday listed Bosa as a limited participant in practice. Tight end Antonio Gates (knee) and cornerback Trevor Williams (knee) did not participate.
Without their top pass rusher, the Chargers have won six in a row and, at 7-2, are second in the AFC West.
In 28 career games, Bosa has 23 sacks. He led the team with 10½ sacks during his rookie season in 2016 and with 12½ last season.
This season, the Chargers are tied with the Rams and Philadelphia Eagles for ninth in the NFL with 26 sacks. Melvin Ingram has a team-high 5½.
Game time switch
The kickoff for the Chargers’ Dec. 2 visit to Pittsburgh has been moved to 5:20 p.m. The game will be televised by Channel 4.