Chargers acquire quarterback Cardale Jones from Buffalo

A day after the team worked out a former Heisman Trophy winner in an effort to add quarterback depth, the Chargers decided to trade for a former collegiate national champion.

The team acquired Buffalo quarterback Cardale Jones on Wednesday for a conditional draft pick, reuniting him with Anthony Lynn and injecting some youth into a position that needed it.

“Excited for the new start, can’t wait to get to work,” Jones tweeted after the trade was announced.

The Chargers dealt for Jones after working out Robert Griffin III on Tuesday. Jones will compete with Kellen Clemens to back up Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers.

“He’s the type of quarterback you want waiting on the runway,” Lynn said on the team’s website. “He’s going to have the opportunity to come on the field and compete. Cardale is someone we think can be developed. ...

“He has a strong arm and is accurate down the field. He can make every throw in the book. He can pick up the offense, and he’s more mobile than people give him credit for.”

Jones became a bit of a college football star after coming off the bench and leading Ohio State to wins in the Big Ten Championship game and in the Sugar Bowl (against top-ranked Alabama) before throwing for 242 yards in a 42-20 win over Oregon to help the Buckeyes win the 2014 championship.

After mixed results in the following season, Jones entered the 2016 NFL draft. After making only 11 starts at Ohio State, Buffalo selected him in the fourth round.

With the Bills, Jones was the third-string quarterback until the final week of the season, playing in the fourth quarter of the team’s final game – the only game of Lynn’s head-coaching career. Jones completed 6 of 11 passes for 96 yards with an interception.

The Chargers begin training camp Sunday at the Jack Hammet Sports Complex in Costa Mesa.

CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. Blake Griffin accepts a deal of five years, $175.74 million to re-sign with Clippers. CAPTION Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. Highlights from the Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor press tour in Los Angeles promoting their Aug. 26 fight. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft.

dan.woike@latimes.com

Twitter: @DanWoikeSports