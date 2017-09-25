What we learned from the Chargers' 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

Here’s what we learned from the Chargers’ 24-10 loss Sunday afternoon:

‘Stick to sports’ is over

If you viewed sports as an oasis from life’s everyday irritations -- disagreements with loved ones, obsessive barking on social media and the constant barrage of other outrages, this is going to be bad news for you.

It was a mirage — probably always was — and the sloppiness of politics and morality has covered the NFL like an ivy plant. And in an only-in-2017 twist, words from the president of the United States made sure of this.

The Chargers, like every other team in the NFL to play on Sunday, reacted. The plan was for players to lock arms in a show of unity with Anthony Lynn, who said he respected the wishes of players willing to do otherwise.

Melvin Ingram knelt during the national anthem. Other members of the defensive line sat on the Charger bench.

The forms of protest are unlikely to end in the short term despite the jeers from some fans in attendance. But the loaded nature of the questions at stake — about what is being protested and how it’s being done — makes the desire for “unity” more of a dream than a reality.

Some in the locker room will agree with the protests. Others will be upset. And it’ll be worth monitoring to see if those divisions show up on the field.

It’s part of the storyline for the foreseeable future – like it or not.

Offensive actions on the field

The Chargers’ offense seemed like a sure thing, with talent at wide receiver, running back and tight end. And at the helm, Philip Rivers would have his pick. But through three games, the offense hasn’t gotten into a good rhythm and, you could argue, it’s the biggest reason why the Chargers are 0-3.

The running game had been largely bust until Sunday, when Melvin Gordon got off to a great start. The big gains, though, were canceled out with Rivers’ interceptions. And as soon as the turnovers stopped, Gordon’s knee started acting up.

For the second game this year, Hunter Henry has been a total non-factor. Rivers has forced the ball downfield at times, trying to get Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin involved in big-play situations.

Sunday, it was conceivable that Rivers could’ve been intercepted six times. Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith didn’t throw a single pass that was in danger of being picked off.

It’d be time to call for a more conservative game plan but that’s what helped doom the Chargers in their first two losses. Right now, nothing is working for any extended period of time, and that’s a big issue.

Special screams

For all the time, energy, effort and words spent on improving the Chargers’ special teams play, it sure hasn’t paid off. The team has yet to break a big return, and Sunday, penalties either pushed the Chargers back to start drives or kept Kansas City’s drives going.

Rayshawn Jenkins’ roughing-the-kicker penalty was the most inexcusable — a young player trying to do too much instead of staying within the plan.

The gaffes outweighed the positives — a sniffed-out fake punt, big kicks from Drew Kaser and a perfect day from Younghoe Koo.

Like the rest of the roster, maybe with the exception of the pass rush, the Chargers’ special teams aren’t good enough for long enough frequently enough.

"You might say we're the same old Chargers ... well right now, we are." Head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers discuss the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs.

‘This is fine’

There’s an Internet meme of a cartoon dog sitting in a burning room, smiling, with a thought bubble that says “This is fine.”

And if you’re still confident about the Chargers’ chances this season, you’d be able to relate.

The Kansas City Chiefs look for real, as do Denver and Oakland despite losses Sunday to worse teams. And the Chargers are already three games back in the division.

The optimist would point to the talent the Chargers have; the pessimist would point to a schedule that looks like it’ll only get tougher.

The path the team is traveling down now, though, seems like a rough one, and unless things change, it’ll be hard to convince someone all this is fine.

