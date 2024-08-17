Chargers preseason takeaways: Easton Stick’s struggles continue in loss to Rams

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick, left, passes the ball during the first half Saturday. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Stick completed eight of 13 passes for 85 yards, but his play was marred by overthrown balls and costly turnovers — a fumbled snap at the one-yard line and a red-zone interception.

He did flash his athleticism, rushing five times for 22 yards, the bulk of which came from 12 yards on a designed run.

Luis Perez took over in the second half, completing 13 of 20 passes for 78 yards and leading a field-goal drive. Perez looked more comfortable in the pocket than in his preseason debut and found success connecting on short passes. Despite this, he fumbled while being sacked.

For coach Jim Harbaugh, Stick’s performance represented progress from the previous week. Harbaugh highlighted the offense’s ability to move the ball, string together plays and convert first downs. He emphasized, however, that the Chargers need to focus on scoring points and capitalizing on possessions.

Stick will start the Chargers’ preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys, Harbaugh said.