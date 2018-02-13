Chargers finalize coaching staff for 2018

The Chargers will return next season with largely the same coaching staff despite losing wide receivers coach Nick Sirianni to Indianapolis earlier this week.
Sirianni will join new Colts coach Frank Reich, a former assistant with the Chargers, on his staff as the team's offensive coordinator.
Phil McGeoghan will replace Sirianni as the team's wide receivers coach, the same position he held in Buffalo last season.
The team also needed to find a new tight ends coach after John McNulty left to be the offensive coordinator at Rutgers. Tuesday, the team announced former UCLA tight ends coach Rip Scherer would be his replacement.
The other two new hires on the staff are Keith Burns, who will be an assistant special teams coach, and Addison Lynch, who will be a quality control assistant for the defense.
