Chargers roster breakdown: Only two quarterbacks kept on 53-man roster

Once considered to be battling Easton Stick for the No. 2 quarterback job, Luis Perez (11) did not make the Chargers’ 53-man roster.

Luis Perez and Isaiah Spiller were notable cuts Tuesday as the Chargers reduced their roster to 53 players by the NFL’s mandatory deadline.

Perez was signed midway through the camp to compete for the backup quarterback role while Justin Herbert was recovering from an injury but didn’t see the field in the preseason finale despite splitting snaps with Easton Stick throughout camp. If he clears waivers, Perez could be added to the practice squad.

Spiller, a fourth-round pick in 2022, narrowly missed the cut after a tough competition with rookie Kimani Vidal and Jaret Patterson. Last season, Spiller made the 53-man roster but saw limited playing time, including stints on special teams.

Advertisement

The Chargers placed four players on injured reserve, one on injured reserve/designated for return, released two and waived 31 others Tuesday. Released were fifth-year players, tight end Donald Parham Jr. and linebacker Shaq Quarterman.

The following were waived: guard Karsten Barnhart, tight end Luke Benson, defensive lineman Jerrod Clark, safety Akeem Dent, running back Elijah Dotson, outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II, tight end Tucker Fisk, wide receiver Jaelen Gill, linebacker Frank Ginda, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Thomas Harper, tight end Zach Heins, defensive lineman Christopher Hinton, outside linebacker Savion Jackson, linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, wide receiver Cornelius Johnson, wide receiver Jaylen Johnson, cornerback Robert Kennedy, center Brent Laing, tackle Alex Leatherwood, linebacker Shane Lee, outside linebacker Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, defensive lineman CJ Okoye, guard Willis Patrick, safety Jalyn Phillips, tight end Isaac Rex, outside linebacker Ty Shelby, cornerback Zamari Walton and wide receiver Isaiah Wooden.

Here’s a breakdown of the final 53-man roster:

Quarterback (2): Justin Herbert, Easton Stick

Advertisement

Herbert enters his fifth season looking to continue his rise into the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks. As the franchise’s most important player, Herbert missed a significant portion of training camp with a plantar fascia injury but stated the injury had fully healed.

Herbert’s return couldn’t have come fast enough for Jim Harbaugh and company. Herbert has looked magnificent in camp since his return.

The backup quarterback situation remains less rosy. In Herbert’s absence, Stick struggled throughout training camp and preseason games.

Advertisement

The new coaching regime brought back Stick in the offseason and he has been behind Herbert the last four years and moved up to No. 2 last season — a role he likely will keep for now.

Running back (4): Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins, Kimani Vidal, Jaret Patterson

A new running back duo is set to debut in L.A. as Edwards and Dobbins left the Baltimore Ravens to head west and lead a heavily revamped Chargers offense that plans to emphasize the run.

However, it’s yet to be seen how they might perform. The coaching staff has been injury conscious, being cautious by not playing the duo in the preseason.

Edwards is coming off a career-best season, in which he rushed for 810 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. In Baltimore, he mainly played as a backup but frequently stepped into the starting lineup because of injuries, including last season when he filled in for Dobbins after his Achilles injury.

Injuries have hampered Dobbins throughout his career, leading to an “injury-prone” label that he’s eager to shed. He insists he’s fully healthy and ready to prove it. While it appears Dobbins will split snaps with Edwards, the expectation is he will play a significant role in the passing game, a skill he’s demonstrated consistently in camp.

Advertisement

A sixth-round rookie, Vidal made a strong case for a roster spot after just one preseason game, showcasing his potential as a spark plug in the second preseason matchup against the Rams. His performance in that game and practice earned praise from Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Patterson carried a heavy workload throughout the preseason as he sought to climb the depth chart and secure a roster spot after spending last season on the practice squad.

Wide receiver (7): Joshua Palmer, DJ Chark Jr., Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston, Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko, Brenden Rice

Palmer steps into the No. 1 receiver role after spending last season behind the now-departed Keenan Allen (Chicago Bears) and Mike Williams (New York Jets), stepping up in their 2023 absences because of injury. Now, Palmer has the opportunity to prove he can be the primary target for Herbert.

Chark , a former Pro Bowl selection from his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was brought in this offseason as a No. 2 option. Last season, Chark had a modest showing with 35 receptions for 525 yards and five touchdowns.

Johnston, whose rookie season was marred by inconsistency and concerns about his catching ability, has looked impressive throughout training camp. He has showcased his speed, route running and improved hands.

Advertisement

Rookie McConkey has impressed in his first camp, earning praise from both Harbaugh and Roman. The two-time national champion and Wuerffel Trophy winner from Georgia aims to carve out a role and become a valuable weapon.

Davis, an All-Pro punt returner in his rookie campaign with shifty speed, looks to get more snaps on offense.

Showing determination and fight for a roster spot, Fehoko‘s performances forced the Chargers to keep him. He has shined throughout the preseason, leading the team with seven receptions and 170 yards receiving.

Despite a quiet preseason — one reception on 11 targets — Rice made the cut.

Tight end (3): Hayden Hurst, Will Dissly, Stone Smartt

Hurst and Dissly, added in the offseason, bring physicality and blocking skills the Chargers need to enhance a revamped run game favored by Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Roman.

Hurst, a six-year veteran, also provides a valuable presence in the passing game as a sizable target. He has seen substantial snaps throughout camp but has not returned fully to practice since suffering an undisclosed injury in the first preseason game.

Advertisement

Smartt, a former quarterback turned tight end, is working to earn offensive snaps in his third season but primarily contributes on special teams.

Offensive line (9): Joe Alt, Trey Pipkins III, Rashawn Slater, Bradley Bozeman, Zion Johnson, Jamaree Salyer, Jordan McFadden, Brenden Jaimes, Foster Sarell

Over the last few seasons, the Chargers have invested heavily in the offensive line, including three first-round picks — the most recent, Alt, in April.

All -Pro left tackle Rashawn Slater, right guard Pipkins III and left guard Johnson are proven commodities. Rookie right tackle Alt was the fifth pick of the draft with high expectations, and appears to be developing quickly. Bozeman, signed in the offseason, will be at center.

Entering his second season, McFadden is an intriguing player whose versatility and athleticism have allowed him to also line up at fullback and catch passes, a skill he has practiced throughout the preseason.

Defensive line (6): Poona Ford, Morgan Fox, Otito Ogbonnia, Justin Eboige, Scott Matlock, Teair Tart

Advertisement

The interior defensive line is anchored by veterans Fox and Ford, both known for their run-stuffing ability and knack for getting to the passer. Eboigbe, a fourth-round pick, is aiming to break into the rotation.

Tart, signed midway through training camp, has impressed Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter with his effort and how quickly he’s integrated into the defense.

Matlock has taken on an increased role this season, contributing to special teams and expanding his involvement on the defensive line.

Chargers Chargers declare two defensive stars will be ready for season opener Joey Bosa and Derwin James missed much of camp time because of injuries, but the Chargers say the defensive stars will face the Raiders in the season opener.

Edge rusher (4): Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Tuli Tuipulotu, Bud Dupree

Mack, the elder statesman entering his 11th season, shows no signs of slowing after finishing fourth in the NFL with 17 sacks last season.

Lined opposite Mack, Bosa aims to regain his status as one of the top pass rushers but another injury (hand/wrist) has kept him out of camp. The hope is that he can avoid a repeat of his injury-plagued 2023 season.

Advertisement

The newly added Dupree, 31, brings a valuable veteran presence. Tuipulotu has earned praise from coaches for his preseason performance as he looks to build on his All-Rookie campaign.

Linebacker (4): Denzel Perryman, Daiyan Henley, Troy Dye, Junior Colson

Perryman returned to the organization that drafted him after being away for three years and reclaimed the starting role at inside linebacker. Henley, a third-round pick in 2023, is expected to start alongside Perryman.

Colson, a third-round pick in 2024, is a product of the Harbaugh system at Michigan and made his debut in the preseason finale after missing much of camp with an injury.

Dye performed well during the preseason, making plays in place of many starters who sat out.

Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton has been impressive in the preseason. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Cornerback (6): Asante Samuel Jr., Kristian Fulton, Ja’Sir Taylor, Deane Leonard, Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart

Last season the secondary was dismal, allowing the second-most passing yards (4,580), the ninth-most passing touchdowns (26) and finishing fourth for fewest interceptions (nine).

Fulton, added in the offseason, has been a standout in coverage and has shown himself to be a ball hawk. Samuel was a starter last season.

Leonard saw significant snaps in the preseason The team also has high expectations for Still and Hart, both rookie fifth-round picks.

Safety (5): Derwin James Jr., AJ Finley, Alohi Gilman, JT Wood, Tony Jefferson

James , a former All-Pro selection, is entering his prime as he oversees a young core.

After his first full season as a starter, Gilman has looked outstanding throughout training camp, showcasing his physicality in the mold of James.

Advertisement

Finley, an undrafted rookie who made the 53-man roster last season but started the season on the practice squad, has earned the third safety role.

Woods’ versatility and physical attributes earned him a roster spot since he can be utilized at safety and cornerback.

Jefferson, the once-retired 10-year veteran turned scout, came back to battle for a spot. At 32, he did that behind his performance in the preseason finale, which included a sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Specialists (3): K Cameron Dicker, P JK Scott, LS Josh Harris

Dicker’s preseason performances show he’s already in mid-season form, solidifying his status as one of the league’s top kickers. Scott and Harris are both returning for their third seasons with the team.

Injured reserve — designated to return: LB Nick Neimann

Advertisement

Neimann, who recorded 12 tackles in the first preseason game, has missed several weeks of practice with an undisclosed injury. He will miss the first four games before becoming eligible to return.

Injured reserve — season ending: OLB Chris Collins, C/G Bucky Williams, OT Tyler McLellan, OLB Chris Rumph II

Injuries have marred Rumph’s last two seasons. After going on IR with a fractured foot last season, he will miss the entire season because of another foot injury. The extent of Collins and Williams’ injuries are unknown.

