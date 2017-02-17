CALIFORNIA
Chargers' tackle King Dunlap arrested in Nashville

Nashville police arrested Chargers offensive tackle King Dunlap on Friday morning for violating a protective order, police records show.

Dunlap, according to reports, was arrested at his girlfriend’s house following a neighbor’s phone call to police. The protective order had been issued earlier in the week, according to AL.com.

He’s been released on $1,000 bond. 

“We are aware of the situation involving King Dunlap,” the Chargers said in a statement. “We will continue to gather information and monitor the situation as the legal process runs its course.”

Dunlap, who signed a four-year, $28-million deal with the Chargers this past off-season, started at offensive tackle in each of the 12 games he played.

Dunlap is due in court March 7. 

