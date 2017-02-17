Chargers' tackle King Dunlap arrested in Nashville

Nashville police arrested Chargers offensive tackle King Dunlap on Friday morning for violating a protective order, police records show.
Dunlap, according to reports, was arrested at his girlfriend’s house following a neighbor’s phone call to police. The protective order had been issued earlier in the week, according to AL.com.
He’s been released on $1,000 bond.
“We are aware of the situation involving King Dunlap,” the Chargers said in a statement. “We will continue to gather information and monitor the situation as the legal process runs its course.”
Dunlap, who signed a four-year, $28-million deal with the Chargers this past off-season, started at offensive tackle in each of the 12 games he played.
Dunlap is due in court March 7.
Follow Dan Woike on Twitter @DanWoikeSports