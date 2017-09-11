Chargers offensive line holds its own against Broncos' ferocious pass rushers

Russell Okung played for the Denver Broncos in 2016, so the veteran left tackle knew exactly what he was getting into when he signed a four-year, $53-million deal with the Chargers last March.

One reason Chargers coach Anthony Lynn calls the AFC West “the toughest division in football, no doubt,” is that it has a deep pool of ferocious pass rushers who can make life miserable for offensive linemen, especially those responsible for protecting the quarterback’s blind side.

The group is led by Broncos linebacker Von Miller, a five-time Pro Bowl selection who has averaged more than 12 sacks a season for six years and is widely considered with Houston’s J.J. Watt as one of the top two pass rushers in the NFL.

The Oakland Raiders have an edge-rushing menace in Khalil Mack, who notched 26 sacks the last two seasons and was named AP NFL defensive player of the year in 2016. The Chargers have two talented young edge rushers in Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, who combined for 18.5 sacks last season.

And the Kansas City Chiefs bring the heat with linebackers Justin Houston, who had an NFL-leading 22 sacks in 2014 and dropped New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady twice in the Chiefs’ 42-27 pasting of the defending Super Bowl champions Thursday night, and Dee Ford, who had 10 sacks in 2016.

“You’re definitely gonna have your hands full — you’re gonna earn your money each time you play them,” Okung, 28, said. “But I think any offensive tackle in this game would want to play guys like that. It’s a good test of where your game is.”

Okung’s first test with his new team, and the latest test for right tackle Joe Barksdale, came in Monday night’s season-opening 24-21 loss to the Broncos in Sports Authority Field.

The tackles did an excellent job of neutralizing Miller, who finished with four tackles, one quarterback hurry and no sacks, but the Broncos still were able to apply enough overall pressure, racking up six quarterback hurries, five tackles for loss and one interception.

Photos Photos from the Broncos' 24-21 over the Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver.

Though the Chargers rallied late and nearly tied the score in the final seconds, they managed only four yards rushing and one yard passing and did not gain a first down in a third quarter in which Philip Rivers had a pass intercepted at the Chargers 43-yard line by Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby. The turnover led to a touchdown that gave Denver a 21-7 lead.

Miller did his usual shifting from side to side in an effort to exploit one-on-one matchups but found few avenues to Rivers. Miller’s best play came early in the second quarter, when he ran a stunt off the right edge and pressured Rivers into an incomplete pass on a third-and-nine play from the Chargers 28.

Barksdale did a good job of fending off Miller on two plays during the Chargers’ only first-half scoring drive: a bomb to Keenan Allen on which Roby was called for pass interference, a 40-yard penalty, and Rivers’ 11-yard touchdown pass to Melvin Gordon.

Okung often battled Miller in practice last season, so he’s familiar with his skill set and approach. The two squared off in college from 2007-2009, with Okung’s Oklahoma State teams winning two of three against Miller’s Texas A&M teams.

Okung, who played his first six seasons in Seattle, faced Miller only once in the NFL before Monday, with the Seahawks beating the Broncos 26-20 in overtime in 2014. Miller sat out the Broncos’ 43-8 Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks following the 2013 season because of a knee injury.

“The battles with him have been epic,” Okung said. “He’s a real talent, man. He can play the run and the pass. He’s a really dynamic player, a game-changer.”

Miller’s combination of speed, acceleration, power, hand techniques and multiple looks make him difficult to neutralize.

“He’ll mix it up on you — you never know what you’re gonna get,” Okung said. “One play, he might give you a speed look and go power; the next play he may spin on you. Sometimes, he’ll jump around on you so you can’t get a solid hit on him. He’s an all-around package.”

Okung will face Miller again Oct. 22, when the Broncos play in StubHub Center. He’ll also face Mack and the Raiders twice, at Oakland on Oct. 15 and at home Dec. 31, and Houston, Ford and the Chiefs twice, Sept. 24 in Carson and Dec. 16 in Kansas City.

“The toughest job in all of football is quarterback, but playing either tackle on an island in that AFC West would certainly be a challenge,” said ESPN analyst Rex Ryan, a former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills coach. “That whole division is where all those pass rushers are lying in wait for you.”

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the latest developments in the Aaron Donald situation as the Rams prepare for Week 2 against the Washington Redskins, plus two players sign contract extensions and a look back at a dominant victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the opener. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday at the Coliseum. The Times' Bill Plaschke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in a season opener on Sunday at the Coliseum. CAPTION Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." Meet Ellen Kershaw, the wife of Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, and the driving force behind the couple's charity, "Kershaw's Challenge." CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald and preview their opener against the Colts. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry discuss the return of Rams star defensive lineman Aaron Donald and preview their opener against the Colts.

mike.digiovanna@latimes.com