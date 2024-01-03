Keenan Allen, Khalil Mack make Pro Bowl despite disappointing Chargers season

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen (13) leaps to catch a pass against Lions safety Tracy Walker III (21). Allen was selected to the AFC Pro Bowl team.

Chargers’ wide receiver Keenan Allen and edge rusher Khalil Mack were selected for the Pro Bowl on Wednesday.

Mack, an eight-time Pro Bowler, set a single-season high with his 16th sack Sunday in Denver. He also surpassed 100 sacks for his career on the play.

At 32 and in his 10th season, Mack has excelled throughout the season despite fellow edge rusher Joey Bosa missing significant time because of injuries.

His biggest game came in Week 4 when he set a franchise record with six sacks against Las Vegas. Mack also was the AFC’s defensive player of the month for November.

Allen made the Pro Bowl for the sixth time in seven years going back to 2017, when the Chargers relocated to Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack closes for a sack of Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell. Mack, who has a career-high16 sacks, was selected to the AFC Pro Bowl team. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

At 31 and in his 11th season, he was having his best season yet before missing the last three games because of a heel injury. Allen also isn’t expected to play Sunday when the Chargers finish against Kansas City.

He set the single-season franchise record with 108 catches, which still ranks fourth in the NFL.

Allen’s highlight performance came in Week 3 at Minnesota when he finished with a franchise-record 18 receptions for 215 yards. He also threw a touchdown pass in that game.

Three Chargers — safety Derwin James Jr., left tackle Rashawn Slater and kick returner Derius Davis — were named first alternates for the Pro Bowl.

Advertisement

The team’s other alternates: Bosa (second alternate), long snapper Josh Harris (second), kicker Cameron Dicker (third) and quarterback Justin Herbert (fourth).