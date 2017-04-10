Chargers preseason schedule announced: Fight for L.A. set for Week 3

For decades, Los Angeles didn’t have any professional football teams to root for. This season, they’ll have two.

And in the interest of fun scheduling (and lowered travel costs), the Chargers and the Rams will meet for the first time as Angelenos in week three of the preseason.

The game, which will be televised nationally on Fox, will take place at 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Coliseum.

The Rams will be seeking revenge from a 40-16 drubbing given to them by the Chargers the last time these two teams met in the Coliseum – in 1979.

The Chargers will face Seattle and New Orleans at the StubHub Center in their first two games before traveling to the Coliseum and then on the San Francisco 49ers to wrap the preseason up. Times and dates for those three games haven’t been announced.

The NFL’s regular season schedule should be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Preseason schedule

Week 1 (Aug. 10-14) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 2 (17-21) vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 3 (Aug. 26, 5 p.m.) at Rams

Week 4 (Aug. 31-Sept. 1) at San Francisco 49ers

daniel.woike@latimes.com

Follow Dan Woike on Twitter @DanWoikeSports