Chargers-Broncos matchups: How to watch, start time and prediction

The inclement weather in New England last week did not help quarterback Justin Herbert (10) or the Chargers offense. (Greg M. Cooper / Associated Press)

The less-than-ideal elements — Baltimore’s smothering defense and New England’s soaking rain — have worked against the Chargers the last two weeks. Still, it’s rather jarring that an offense led by a quarterback of Justin Herbert’s ability has scored only 16 points (one touchdown) over the last eight quarters. During that time, the Chargers’ other 20 full possessions have ended thusly: 11 punts, three fumbles, three field goals, two turnover on downs and one interception. Denver quite famously surrendered 70 points at Miami in Week 3. That total represents 23.2% of the points the Broncos have given up this season. In other words, they’ve improved significantly. Denver hasn’t yielded more than 22 points since Oct. 8. After opening the season 1-5, the Broncos found their way by winning five in a row. That run was fueled by a defense that generated 16 takeaways. The Chargers have experienced some turnovers issues of late and had three lost fumbles and an interception in their most recent home game. Denver is last in the NFL against the run, giving up almost 150 yards per game and 5.2 yards per carry but the Chargers have reached 100 yards rushing only once in their last six games.