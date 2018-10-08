Melvin Ingram gets a rush playing offense and defense, and Chargers get 26-10 win over Raiders

The Chargers had a second and one in the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday when Ingram got the ball from quarterback Philip Rivers and tried to push his way up the middle and through the pile of bodies around the goal line. A second look was required to be sure it wasn’t running back Melvin Gordon III, who carried the ball 19 times for a game-high 58 yards. In that crucial situation the ball was handed to Ingram, who had sacked Derek Carr for a loss of seven yards in the first quarter and had never made a rushing attempt in six-plus NFL seasons.