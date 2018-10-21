Chargers stop two-point conversion in last minute to win fourth straight

The Chargers came all the way to England hoping a victory would make their return trip feel just a little shorter.
They’ll get to test that theory thanks to a stirring 20-19 win over Tennessee on Sunday.
The Titans scored in the final minute on a 2-yard pass from Marcus Mariota to Luke Stocker.
They then attempted to go for two and failed -- twice. The second try came because of a holding call on Casey Hayward. The second one was broken up by Adrian Phillips.
Philip Rivers completed 19 of 26 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns and the defense did enough on a day when it was on the field for extended stretches.
Tyrell Williams had his second consecutive 100-yard receiving day, finishing with four catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Mike Williams had the other touchdown for the Chargers (5-2), who have won four straight.
Before last weekend in Cleveland, the Chargers had gone 22 games without scoring a touchdown on their first possession. They’ve done it two weeks in a row now.
On Sunday, the Chargers scored a touchdown on their first play. Rivers hit Tyrell Williams for a 75-yard score after Williams blew past Tennessee cornerback Logan Ryan.
It was the first time this franchise had scored a touchdown on its first play from scrimmage since Nov. 18, 2011, when Curtis Conway ran 67 yards on a reverse against Oakland.
That touchdown -- and a 29-yard field goal by Michael Badgley -- enabled the Chargers to open a 10-6 lead, following two quarters during which the Titans dominated possession.
The Chargers finished the first half with only 16 offensive plays, compared to 36 for the Titans. Those 16 plays produced six first downs and zero third-down conversions but also that four-point lead.
Tennessee moved into position to tighten the score late in the second quarter. But an interception by linebacker Denzel Perryman thwarted a goal-to-go situation. The pass was initially tipped by Melvin Ingram.
Perryman’s pick was the Chargers’ fourth of the season in the red zone.
The Chargers played without running back Melvin Gordon, who was ruled inactive 90 minutes before kickoff because of a hamstring injury.
Gordon hurt himself during practice here Friday. He was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report Saturday.
The Chargers now enter their off week before resuming their season Nov. 4 at Seattle.