Chargers' passing attack goes a long way in teaching revamped secondary some lessons

Rookie receiver Dylan Cantrell didn’t practice after exiting with a knee injury. Lynn said he had no details on the injury. Cantrell, a sixth-round pick out of Texas Tech, was coming off a strong showing Friday. … Scott made a spectacular catch of a deep pass. Undrafted out of Clemson in 2017, he was a standout in the recent spring camp, safety Jahleel Addae said. Rivers said Scott is improving at a fast rate. … Bradley deemed the play of cornerback Craig Mager “much, much better” thanks to familiarity with hand usage emphasized last year in Bradley’s first season with the team. The coach said cornerback Michael Davis, who’s 6-1½, “is using his length more” in comparison to last season as a rookie.