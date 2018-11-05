What we learned from the Chargers' 25-17 victory Sunday over the Seahawks

The Chargers haven’t started a season with a record as good as 6-2 since 2006. With games coming up at Oakland and then home against Denver and Arizona, this team has a chance to be 9-2 when it visits Pittsburgh on Dec. 2. “I try not to pay attention to the noise, to be honest with you,” Lynn said when asked if the victory Sunday vaulted the Chargers into a higher echelon league-wide. “I just try to get this team better every single week. And today I thought we took another step.” The Chargers opened late Sunday night as 9.5-point favorites over the Raiders, who are currently leading the NFL in hot messes. The Chargers also just finished the second quarter of their season with a 4-0 mark. “We’ve gotten better,” Lynn said. “That’s what this team has done. I feel like we’re better than we ever were in the first quarter of our season.”