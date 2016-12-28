Clippers' DeAndre Jordan says he'll play Wednesday, a day after being in a car crash

DeAndre Jordan stretched his long legs while seated inside the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and smiled. His left forearm was bandaged to cover the remnants of a “scary” car crash in which he had been involved Tuesday.

He vowed to play Wednesday night for the Clippers against the New Orleans Pelicans despite being in the crash in Playa del Rey a day earlier on his way to LAX for the team’s flight here.

“I feel all right. I feel all right,” Jordan repeated before the Clippers’ shoot-around Wednesday morning. “I’m playing tonight, so that’s good. We can’t afford for anybody else to be out. I’m just very fortunate that I’m OK and everybody else that was involved is OK.”

The short-handed Clippers indeed need Jordan if he’s able to play.

Before the Clippers started practice, Coach Doc Rivers said his starting backcourt of Chris Paul (strained left hamstring) and J.J. Redick (sore left hamstring) remained questionable for the game against the Pelicans.

Paul has missed three games with his injury; and Redick has been out one.

And as far as Paul’s being in the crash, Jordan set the record straight.

“CP was not involved in the accident. I think people are just taking the State Farm thing too serious. You know what I mean? Like, ‘Yeah, Cliff Paul was on the scene.’ ” Jordan joked about the commercial he’s in with his teammate.

Jordan actually called Paul after the wreck. Paul and a Clippers’ staff member assisted Jordan, and Paul drove him to the airport for the Clippers’ flight to New Orleans.

“I’m very lucky and so are the other people that were involved,” Jordan said. “I’m just glad that I got some support from everybody here.”

Jordan said his Tesla was totaled in the crash.

“I won’t be seeing that car ever again,” he said.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner