Clippers' Danilo Gallinari had 'very good' practice but he's uncertain when he'll be back on the court

Danilo Gallinari said the practice he had with the Clippers’ NBA Development League team on Monday was “very good,” but the small forward said a possible return to play Wednesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Staples Center remains “questionable.”

Gallinari said that Milos Teodosic also practiced with the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario on Monday at L.A.’s practice facility in Playa Vista and that his teammate looked “good” while he was on the court.

Gallinari has missed the last 13 games with a strained left glute.

He has been working out, and the five-on-five practice and scrimmage was another step in the right direction.

When asked whether he’ll finally suit up after not playing in a game since Nov. 5, Gallinari was uncertain.

“I wish I knew,” Gallinari said before the Clippers practiced Tuesday. “That is a great question. Still questionable. Who knows?”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers said Gallinari could play either Wednesday or Saturday against the Washington Wizards at home.

“I feel better,” Gallinari said. “I feel very good, so we’ll see. We have to talk to the trainers and everybody else, make sure everybody is on the same page.”

When asked whether his health was at 100%, Gallinari said, “Not 100%, but close.”

He said he can’t tell the Clippers that he wants to play and leave it at that.

“I wish it was that easy,” Gallinari said. “I did that before I got injured. It didn’t really work for my butt — for my glute, sorry.”

Gallinari said that during the 45 minutes he and Teodosic practiced, his point guard looked spry.

Teodosic has been out since the second game of the season with a plantar fascia injury to his left foot.

Rivers said Teodosic is ahead of schedule and could be back next week.

“He’s very close on getting back, I think,” Gallinari said. “He did great yesterday. He’s getting back on his conditioning and everything. He’s been feeling very good.”

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (8-3) match up with NFC West division opponent Arizona (5-6) Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Rams shutout the Cardinals 33-0 when the teams met in October at Twickenham Stadium in London. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (8-3) match up with NFC West division opponent Arizona (5-6) Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Rams shutout the Cardinals 33-0 when the teams met in October at Twickenham Stadium in London. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (8-3) match up with NFC West division opponent Arizona (5-6) Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Rams shutout the Cardinals 33-0 when the teams met in October at Twickenham Stadium in London. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (8-3) match up with NFC West division opponent Arizona (5-6) Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Rams shutout the Cardinals 33-0 when the teams met in October at Twickenham Stadium in London. CAPTION Daniel Franco awaits a third surgery on Friday to replace the skull cap that was originally removed to reduce near-fatal brain swelling caused by his eighth-round knockout loss to Jose Haro in June. Daniel Franco awaits a third surgery on Friday to replace the skull cap that was originally removed to reduce near-fatal brain swelling caused by his eighth-round knockout loss to Jose Haro in June. CAPTION Rams players will take part in the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign when they play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Check out the custom designs that will be worn by Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald and more. Rams players will take part in the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign when they play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Check out the custom designs that will be worn by Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald and more. CAPTION Chargers beat writer Dan Woike joins Annie Heilbrun to talk playoff (?!) pushes, facing a winless Browns team and more. Chargers beat writer Dan Woike joins Annie Heilbrun to talk playoff (?!) pushes, facing a winless Browns team and more. CAPTION FAU coach Lane Kiffin after Saturday's win against North Texas in Conference USA Championship Game FAU coach Lane Kiffin after Saturday's win against North Texas in Conference USA Championship Game

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner