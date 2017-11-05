Clippers erase 25-point deficit before losing in final seconds to the Heat

James Johnson made two free throws with 8.7 seconds left as the Miami Heat recovered after blowing a 25-point lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 104-101 on Sunday at Staples Center.

Down 25 in the second half, the Clippers began the fourth quarter with a 16-0 run and surged to take a 101-100 edge with 16.3 seconds left. They missed a chance to extend the lead when Austin Rivers missed a pair of foul shots.

Johnson put Miami ahead and, after Blake Griffin missed a 3-pointer, Josh Richardson added two more foul shots.

Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat and Tyler Johnson scored 17 points.

Griffin had 23 points and Lou Williams had 22 for Los Angeles. Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari didn't play in the second half because of a bruised left hip.

The Heat got off to a fast start, using a stifling defense and sharp 3-point shooting to build a lead that swelled to as many as 19 points. Miami was up 62-49 at halftime.

The Clippers missed their first seven 3-point attempts, shot 27.2 percent in the first quarter and at one point had seven turnovers to Miami's one.