Clippers vs. Jazz: How the teams match up for their playoff series

Since February 2012, the Clippers have been the rulers of the regular-season series against the Utah Jazz.

Surely then, it was suggested to Chris Paul, the Clippers must be brimming with confidence for their first-round playoff matchup against the Jazz that starts Saturday night with Game 1 at Staples Center.

“Uh, no,” Paul responded.

The Clippers won the season-series 3-1. They won 15 of 16 games against the Jazz before this season started. The Clippers won 13 in a row during that stretch. They won nine straight in Salt Lake City.

Paul is not buying any of that.

“I’m sorry, but I’m just one of the people that believes the regular season has nothing to do with what starts tomorrow,” Paul said. “Everybody gets a clean slate. Each game is a different game. So, I don’t really care about the regular season.”

Here’s a closer look at the matchup between the Clippers and Jazz.

GUARDS

Chris Paul and J.J. Redick versus George Hill and Rodney Hood. Already known as one of the NBA’s best leaders at point guard, Paul added to his arsenal this season. He shot a career-high 41.1% from three-point range. Add that to his ability to run the show, get to the basket, find open teammates and play both sides of the court, and Paul is a handful to deal with. Redick’s constant motion makes him an offense all to himself because the defense has to account for his whereabouts. Hill played in only 49 games and Hood 59 because of assorted injuries. But Hill, who averaged 16.7 points a game, and Hood, who averaged 12.7, are quality guards who can present problems.

EDGE: Clippers

FORWARDS

Blake Griffin and Luc Mbah a Moute versus Gordon Hayward and Derrick Favors. Griffin has been on a tear in the five games he played in this month, averaging 23.8 points on 57.5% shooting and 7.4 rebounds. His size, strength and his ability to step out to the three-point line has made Griffin a difficult cover. Mbah a Moute is the defensive stopper for the Clippers. He’ll defend Hayward and any other wing player that catches fire for the Jazz. Hayward made his first NBA All-Star team this season. He led the Jazz in scoring (21.9 points per game) and made 39.8% of his three-pointers. Favors missed 32 games because of injuries, but he’s a strong defender and rebounder.

EDGE: Even

CENTERS

DeAndre Jordan versus Rudy Gobert. In many ways, these two are mirror images of each other. Both are defensive savants and both score the majority of their points on rolls to the basket. Jordan led the NBA in field-goal percentage (71.4%), was tied for second in rebounds (13.8 per game) and tied for seventh in blocked shots (1.65). Gobert led the league in blocked shots (2.64), was fourth in rebounds (12.8) and second in field-goal percentage (66.1%).

EDGE: Even

BENCHES

Jamal Crawford, Raymond Felton and Marreese Speights for the Clippers versus Joe Johnson, Boris Diaw, Shelvin Mack, Joe Ingles and Dante Exum. Both teams are deep and experienced with their reserves. The Clippers hope Austin Rivers’ hamstring injury heals in time for him to play in the series.

EDGE: Even

COACHES

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers has won an NBA championship in Boston and has taken L.A. to the playoffs in each of his four seasons here. Utah Coach Quin Snyder is making his maiden voyage into the playoffs as the head man, but he’s smart and creative on offense.

EDGE: Clippers

INTANGIBLES

The Clippers have loads of playoff experience, while the Jazz core is inexperienced. Both teams want to play at their own pace, but the Clippers have proven they can play at a fast pace and in a half-court set.

EDGE: Clippers

PICK: Clippers in six.

