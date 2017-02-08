Griffin leads Clippers past Knicks after Oakley ejection

Blake Griffin scored a season-high 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the New York Knicks 119-115 on Wednesday night after former Knicks star Charles Oakley was ejected and arrested in the first quarter.

DeAndre Jordan added 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Clippers, who rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to snap a three-game losing streak.

Carmelo Anthony had 28 points and Kristaps Porzingis 27 on a night there was plenty of fight from the Knicks — especially Oakley.

The rugged power forward was removed after an altercation with arena security near the seat of Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan.