Five takeaways from the Clippers' 128-105 win over the New York Knicks

Here are five things we learned from the Clippers' 128-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday:
1. DeAndre Jordan started strong for the Clippers. He had 14 first-quarter points, tied for the most points in a quarter during his 10-year career.
Jordan completed his night with a double-double of 19 points and 20 rebounds.
He was one point shy of having his ninth career 20-20 game. His last game with those stats was against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 11, 2017.
Jordan played only 28 minutes, 22 seconds against the Knicks, none in the fourth quarter.
2. As a team, the Clippers had a season-high 34 assists.
That meant they were sharing the ball on their 50 made field goals.
Lou Williams led the way with eight assists. Tobias Harris had a season-high six assists, and nine of the Clippers had at least one assist.
3. It is starting to become a broken record, and it goes something like this:
Montrezl Harrell had yet another powerful game.
He came off the bench to score 19 points, missing only one of his nine shots.
He ran the floor and finished with dunks most of the time.
4. The Clippers took apart the Knicks on the backboards, outrebounding New York 51-33.
They had 14 offensive rebounds, and every Clipper who played had at least one rebound.
5. The Clippers shot the ball well against the Knicks, making 56.2% of their shots.
