Clippers lose final Summer League game to Golden State, 109-100

The Clippers did not have a strong finish in the Summer League in Las Vegas, a 109-100 defeat to the Golden State Warriors on Friday at Thomas & Mack Center their second loss in a row.
Behind the play of forward Brice Johnson and guard Sindarius Thornwell, the Clippers had won their first three games.
But they lost to Miami on Thursday and then the Warriors to finish 3-2.
Johnson had 17 points and five rebounds in 19 minutes Friday, but Thornwell didn’t play against the Warriors.
Former Oregon guard Dylan Ennis led the way for Golden STate, scoring 35 points on 12-for-20 shooting, making eight of 11 three-pointers.
