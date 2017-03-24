Five takeaways from the Clippers' 97-95 loss to the Mavericks

The Clippers went on the road Thursday and lost a sloppy affair to the Mavericks by not executing down the stretch.

Here are five takeaways from the Clippers’ 97-95 loss in Dallas:

1. J.J. Redick curled off a screen in the second quarter and drilled a three-pointer while being slapped in the face by Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews. Redick got up off the court and made the free throw for a four-point play.

The action left Redick with his 31st career four-point play, which ranked him second behind teammate Jamal Crawford (50).

Still, it was not one of Redick’s better games. He scored only nine points, missing seven of nine shots and four of his five three-pointers. The biggest miss came with 0.3 seconds left in the game, a three-pointer Redick missed that would have given the Clippers the victory.

2. The Clippers did a poor job of taking care of the basketball, turning it over 17 times. That led to 21 points for the Mavericks. The Clippers had six turnovers in the final 12 minutes of the game. Chris Paul and Blake Griffin each had four turnovers.

3. The Clippers out-rebounded the Mavericks, 45-34. DeAndre Jordan had 18 rebounds for the Clippers, six on the offensive end.

4. It wasn’t as if the Clippers intentionally didn’t share the basketball, but there still wasn’t much of it going around. They had just 18 assists. Some of that may have been because the Clippers shot only 45% from the field. Paul led the Clippers with six assists.

5. Paul Pierce played in his 18th game of the season, putting him in a good spot in the NBA’s history books. Pierce now has played in 1,336 games over his 19 years in the league, moving him past Gary Payton (1,335) for No. 15 on the NBA’s all-time games played list.