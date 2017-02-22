Chris Paul 'looked great' at practice, could play against Golden State on Thursday, Clippers coach says

Clippers guard Chris Paul, who has been recovering from left thumb surgery, said, “Don’t know,” when asked whether he was playing Thursday night at Golden State.
But Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said Paul “could play tomorrow” against the Warriors.
Paul had surgery on the thumb on Jan. 18 to repair a ligament and was supposed to be out six to eight weeks.
But he practiced with teammates Tuesday afternoon and was able to get through the session without reporting any pain.
“The thumb is getting better,” Paul said before practice Wednesday. “I’m excited to get out here in practice. I’m getting better.”
After the Clippers face Golden State, they will host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Staples Center.
“He could play tomorrow. I can’t tell you if he will or not, but he’s been cleared medically,” Rivers said. “But we just want to make sure he’s comfortable playing. That’s great news.”
Rivers said Paul looked like his old self during Tuesday’s practice at the team’s practice facility in Playa Vista.
“Chris looked great yesterday. He really did,” Rivers said. “That’s all I’m going to tell you. But he looked great. He went through the whole practice. So it was good, really good.”
