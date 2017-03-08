J.J. Redick suffers bruised right elbow in Clippers' loss to Minnesota

It was a slow start for J.J. Redick, his shot betraying him in the first quarter.

But after the game was over, while Redick sat inside a quiet Clippers locker room following the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, he sat in a chair wearing a black sleeve over his right arm.

Redick said he had a bruised right elbow — his shooting arm — and that he was wearing the sleeve to cover the tape.

“I’m all right,” Redick said. “I’m all good.”

And basically Redick left it at that.

He had started the game going one for five from the field.

Redick recovered to go six for 14, two for five from three-point range, finishing with 14 points.

Raymond Felton in pain

There were moments during the game against Minnesota in which Raymond Felton rubbed his neck several times, obviously still in pain.

Felton had taken a hard fall on the court during the game against the Boston Celtics on Monday night at Staples Center, staying down on the court for about a minute. He eventually got back up and continued to play.

But it was clear Felton, who had two points in 16 minutes 27 seconds against the Timberwolves, was not 100%.

“It hurt too when I fell,” Felton said. “It felt that. I still feel it in my neck. But I’m good to go.”

Brice Johnson to D-League

Brice Johnson missed the first 56 Clippers regular-season games recovering from a herniated disk in his lower back, leaving the rookie forward in a position of not being able to play.

When Johnson returned, he played in only one game, at Golden State, and for only one minute.

So to get him some playing time, the Clippers assigned Johnson to the Salt Lake City Stars of the NBA Development League.

Clippers Coach Doc Rivers said the Clippers also sent one of team’s trainer to Salt Lake City to monitor Johnson’s back. The Clippers will be in Salt Lake City on Monday night for a game against the Utah Jazz.

Johnson had 11 points on five-for-eight shooting and seven rebounds in 12 minutes during Salt Lake City’s loss to Fort Wayne.

“We just want him to play,” Rivers said. “He hasn’t played all year, and it’s important for him to play. And that’s what we’re doing.”

UP NEXT

AT MEMPHIS

When: 5 p.m. PST, Thursday.

Where: FedExForum.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 570, 1330.

Records: Clippers 38-26; Grizzlies 36-28.

Record vs. Grizzlies: 2-1.

Update: The Grizzlies have lost three consecutive games. Memphis isn’t much of an offensive threat, averaging 101.4 points per game, ranking the Grizzlies 27th in the NBA in scoring. But Memphis is a strong defensive team, allowing 100.5 points per game, fourth-best in the league.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner