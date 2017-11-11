Rookie guards playing key roles for short-handed Clippers

They are two rookies who have been forced into the fray, both of them wide-eyed and yet quietly confident they can perform for the Clippers during these dire times.

Much has been asked of Sindarius Thornwell and Jawun Evans while the Clippers wait for guards Patrick Beverley (sore right knee) and Milos Teodosic (plantar fascia injury to left foot) to return from their injuries.

For Thornwell, he has been pushed into the starting lineup the last two games and has been asked to be a defensive presence and contributor on offense.

For Evans, he has been thrust into a key reserve role the last two games and has been asked to run the team from his point guard position and to provide offense when he can.

“What this does is just really carves their niche out,” Austin Rivers said. “Even when guys get back, they’re still probably be in the rotation. If one guy goes down, you can always call on those two.”

Evans, a six-foot guard, has played in just five of the first 12 games and most of that was when the games had been basically decided.

But he played his best game of the season, scoring a career-high 11 points against New Orleans on Saturday night in a 111-103 loss.

“I just want to go in and do everything my team needs me to do,” Evans said. “I just go in with a positive attitude and just play.”

His assignment Friday night was to defend NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, no easy task to be sure.

Evans played 16 minutes, 48 seconds against the Thunder and 23:10 against the Pelicans.

The playing time can only help Evans’ development.

“It’s going to benefit me tremendously,” Evans said. “Whatever it is, I’m going to do, whether it’s play defense, play offense, whatever it is.”

Thornwell, a 6-5 guard, started at Oklahoma City on Friday night and New Orleans Saturday night because Beverley is back in Los Angeles.

Thornwell had a big moment in the Thunder game, hitting a three-pointer late in the game.

“That was big for me,” Thornwell said. “That’s what we prepare for, those moments, big shots. I came and had a terrible possession right after that on defense, though. But it’s all good.”

Thornwell, who had seven points against the Pelicans, fully embraces his calling card of being a defender.

“I see myself growing a lot, especially on the defensive end,” Thornwell said. “I take pride on the defensive end, getting stops and being able to slow guys down. I take pride in that, but also offense. I want to contribute on the offensive end.”

