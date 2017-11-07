Spurs dominate in the second half to drown Clippers, 120-107

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 25 points, and the San Antonio Spurs made a season-high 15 3-pointers to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-107 on Tuesday night.

San Antonio set several season-highs in capturing its third straight win.

The Spurs had a season-best 12 steals, and Danny Green, Rudy Gay and Pau Gasol all had or matched their best scoring output of the season. Green scored 24 points, Gay had 22 and Gasol added 19. The trio combined to make 11 of 15 3-pointers.

San Antonio finished 15-for-28 from beyond the arc.

The Spurs were dominant in the third quarter for the second straight game. After routing Phoenix by 21 points in the third quarter Sunday, San Antonio outscored the Clippers by 19 (40-21).

The Spurs made six 3s in the quarter, with Manu Ginobili hitting three and Green adding two. Green and Aldridge each had eight points in the third.

Aldridge, Gasol and Green all made a 3-pointer in the first five minutes as the team shot 6-for-9 on 3s to open the game.

The Clippers shot 51 percent from the field in the first half, but committed 18 turnovers.

Austin Rivers led Los Angeles with 24 points. Blake Griffin added 15 points on 4-for-13 shooting.

The Clippers played without starting small forward Danilo Gallinari for the first time this season, while the Spurs continued without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker.

