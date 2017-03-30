Clippers pull to within a game of the Jazz for fourth in the West with win over Suns

Blake Griffin scored 31 points while Chris Paul contributed 29 points and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Clippers held on to hand the Phoenix Suns their 10th loss in a row, 124-118 on Thursday night.

Devin Booker, playing in front of his former college coach, Kentucky's John Calipari, scored 33 for the Suns and matched his season high with nine assists before fouling out with 4:45 to play.

The Clippers (46-31), coming off a home win over Washington on Wednesday night, pulled within a game of Utah (46-29) for the No. 4 playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Booker, three games removed from his 70-point outburst in Boston, was back in the lineup after missing Tuesday's game in Atlanta because of a sore right ankle.