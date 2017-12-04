Five takeaways from the Clippers' 112-106 loss to Minnesota

1. Even in defeat, the Clippers were more efficient on offense than one would have expected from this group that had two changes to the starting lineup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Clippers shot 50.7% from the field, 44.1% from the three-point line.

Center DeAndre Jordan was key among the top shooters for the Clippers, making all eight of his field goals en route to 17 points.

Austin Rivers, who led the Clippers in scoring with 30 points, was on target all game. He went nine for 14 from the field, an impressive seven-for-10 from three-point range.

Lou Williams returned to his role on the bench and went eight for 14 to score his 23 points.

C.J. Williams, one of the new starters for the Clippers, went two-for-four from the field, one-for-one from three-point line, scoring five points.

2. This is a time when the Clippers really need Wesley Johnson to have a bigger scoring role.

But that was not the case against Minnesota.

Johnson missed nine of his 10 shots, including all three of his three-point attempts. He had just two points and was a minus-10 in the plus/minus category.

3. Jordan showed just how engaged he was during the game by producing a double-double.

He had 12 rebounds to go with his 17 points, and also had two blocked shots.

4. Though his numbers weren’t overly impressive, Clippers rookie Jawun Evans was just solid. And that’s all the Clippers want out of Evans.

He had four points, three rebounds, two assists and one block, going one-for-two from the field and two-for-two from the free-throw line.

5. Energy and effort is what Montrezl Harrell brings every game, and it was what he brought against Minnesota.

Harrell worked his way to 10 points on three-for-five shooting. He also had four rebounds in his 12 minutes, 32 seconds of playing time.

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (8-3) match up with NFC West division opponent Arizona (5-6) Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Rams shutout the Cardinals 33-0 when the teams met in October at Twickenham Stadium in London. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (8-3) match up with NFC West division opponent Arizona (5-6) Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Rams shutout the Cardinals 33-0 when the teams met in October at Twickenham Stadium in London. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (8-3) match up with NFC West division opponent Arizona (5-6) Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Rams shutout the Cardinals 33-0 when the teams met in October at Twickenham Stadium in London. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams (8-3) match up with NFC West division opponent Arizona (5-6) Sunday at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Rams shutout the Cardinals 33-0 when the teams met in October at Twickenham Stadium in London. CAPTION Daniel Franco awaits a third surgery on Friday to replace the skull cap that was originally removed to reduce near-fatal brain swelling caused by his eighth-round knockout loss to Jose Haro in June. Daniel Franco awaits a third surgery on Friday to replace the skull cap that was originally removed to reduce near-fatal brain swelling caused by his eighth-round knockout loss to Jose Haro in June. CAPTION Rams players will take part in the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign when they play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Check out the custom designs that will be worn by Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald and more. Rams players will take part in the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign when they play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Check out the custom designs that will be worn by Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Aaron Donald and more. CAPTION Chargers beat writer Dan Woike joins Annie Heilbrun to talk playoff (?!) pushes, facing a winless Browns team and more. Chargers beat writer Dan Woike joins Annie Heilbrun to talk playoff (?!) pushes, facing a winless Browns team and more. CAPTION FAU coach Lane Kiffin after Saturday's win against North Texas in Conference USA Championship Game FAU coach Lane Kiffin after Saturday's win against North Texas in Conference USA Championship Game

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner