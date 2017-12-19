Five takeaways from the Clippers' 109-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs

Five things we learned during the Clippers’ 109-91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday:

1. The Clippers had another slow start to a game, scoring under 20 points again in the first 12 minutes. They scored just 17 points in the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs, who scored 31.

The Clippers made just 28.6% of their shots in the first quarter, 22.2% (two-for-nine) from three-point range. By starting so slow, the Clippers went down by 14 points by the end of the first quarter.

2. It was a tough night for C.J. Williams.

He started at small forward for the Clippers, but Williams picked up four fouls in the first half. His night didn’t get any better from the field, as Williams went two-for-10 from the field, one-for-five from three-point range.

He finished with just five points.

3. Jamil Wilson scored a career-high 13 points while playing 27:11 as the starting power forward for the Clippers. But he also was in foul trouble, competing his night with five.

4. Again, the Clippers didn’t take care of the basketball against the Spurs. The Clippers turned the ball over 18 times. Rookie point guard Jawun Evans had the most with five turnovers.

5. Backup centers Montrezl Harrell and Willie Reed scored a combined 21 points. Harrell had 11 points and Reed 10.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner