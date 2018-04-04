Five takeaways from the Clippers' win over San Antonio

1. The Boban Marjanovic Effect struck in another and more unique way during the Clippers' 113-110 victory over San Antonio on Tuesday.
The 7-foot-3 center had eight points without officially attempting a field goal, connecting on all but two of his 10 attempts from the free-throw line.
Marjanovic also had four rebounds, three offensive, and two assists.
2. Every game, it seems, Montrezl Harrell brings the juice for the Clippers. He was awarded for his effort by playing all 12 minutes in the fourth quarter.
By game's end, Harrell had produced 16 points off the bench and eight rebounds in 26 minutes, 23 seconds. He was seven for 10 from the field.
3. Lou Williams is the king of the fourth quarter, always delivering for the Clippers. He had 15 of his 22 points in the fourth, missing just two of his eight shots.
His assist to Austin Rivers for a three-pointer gave the Clippers a one-point lead they never relinquished.
Williams was eight for 20 from the field, one for three from three-point range and five for five from the free-throw line.
4. The Clippers were at their best in the fourth quarter when the game absolutely called for their best, outscoring the Spurs 41-27.
The Clippers shot 63.2% from the field and made both of their three-point attempts in that quarter. They also shot 83.3% from the free-throw line in the fourth, going 15 for 18.
5. If it is possible for someone to quietly score 31 points, Tobias Harris did. He led the Clippers in scoring, going 11 for 19 from the field and eight for nine from the free-throw line.
Harris also had nine rebounds and three assists.
Twitter: @BA_Turner