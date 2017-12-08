Clippers' Milos Teodosic is scheduled for practice, but he isn't expected to play Saturday against Washington

Clippers guard Milos Teodosic was scheduled to practice again Friday, but he was not expected to play Saturday afternoon against the Washington Wizards at Staples Center.

Teodosic went down with a plantar fascia injury to his left foot in the second game of the season and he hasn’t played since.

“I don’t see him playing tomorrow, but he may,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said before his team practiced Friday morning. “But I really doubt that.”

Teodosic practiced this past Monday with the Clippers’ NBA Development League team and again with the Clippers on Tuesday.

He looked good in the session with the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, but Rivers had some concerns about Teodosic when he practiced with the Clippers the next day.

Rivers said Teodosic was able to take some “contact last practice” on Tuesday, and Friday was going to be a “full practice” for the starting point guard.

Rivers said he’ll leave it up to the Clippers’ medical staff to decide when Teodosic will play.

“I just go by what they tell me, that don’t expect him tomorrow,” Rivers said. “But there’s no limitation for him today.”

The Clippers’ next game after facing the Wizards is Monday night against the Toronto Raptors at home.

Then the Clippers start a four-game trip in Orlando on Wednesday night.

Rivers said the positive sign is that Teodosic has been able to practice after being out the last 21 games recovering from his injury.

“He’s ready. He’s close,” Rivers said. “Milos will be playing in a couple of games, for sure. I just don’t want to say what game because I don’t know. And that will help.”

