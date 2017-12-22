Clippers hold Milos Teodosic out of Houston game

Clippers guard Milos Teodosic will not play Friday night against the Houston Rockets due to what the team said is a “return from injury management.”
Basically that means the Clippers are being careful with Teodosic after he missed 22 games with a plantar fascia injury to his left foot.
Because he’s still on a minutes restriction, the Clippers don’t yet want Teodosic to play in back-to-back games.
Coach Doc Rivers said Teodosic will play Saturday night at Memphis.
“Yeah, it’s just the same protocol,” Rivers said before the Clippers’ shoot-around Friday morning at the Toyota Center in Houston. “If you are going to do a back-to-back, you always sit them in the first one. That way it gives him more time to recover from the last game.”
After Teodosic returned to play on Dec. 11, against the Miami Heat at Staples Center, he then played at Orlando two days later.
The Clippers held him out of a Dec. 15 game against the Wizards in Washington, but he played in the back-to-back game in Miami on Dec. 16.
Teodosic, who had a career-high eight assists against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center on Wednesday night, is averaging 8.3 points and 4.6 assists in 22.9 minutes per game.
Twitter: @BA_Turner