Advertisement

Clippers finalizing deal to trade Sam Dekker to Cleveland

Broderick Turner
By
Aug 05, 2018 | 1:15 PM
Clippers finalizing deal to trade Sam Dekker to Cleveland
The Clippers' Montrezl Harrell, left, and Sam Dekker (7) battle for an offensive rebound against the Trailblazers at Staples Center on Jan. 30. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Clippers are closing in on a deal to trade forward Sam Dekker to the Cleveland Cavaliers, said a source that was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Clippers will trade Dekker and his $2.7-million salary into the Cavaliers’ cap space and L.A. will get a trade exception when the deal is completed.

Advertisement

The Clippers now have a roster of 16 players, one above the NBA maximum, but 15 of the contracts are guaranteed. Still, the Clippers will have to make another trade or waive a player to reach the league limit.

Dekker, who was a part of the Chris Paul trade from the Houston Rockets last season, averaged 4.2 points on 49.4% shooting, and 2.4 rebounds in 73 games.
Advertisement
Advertisement