Clippers finalizing deal to trade Sam Dekker to Cleveland

The Clippers are closing in on a deal to trade forward Sam Dekker to the Cleveland Cavaliers, said a source that was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The Clippers will trade Dekker and his $2.7-million salary into the Cavaliers’ cap space and L.A. will get a trade exception when the deal is completed.
The Clippers now have a roster of 16 players, one above the NBA maximum, but 15 of the contracts are guaranteed. Still, the Clippers will have to make another trade or waive a player to reach the league limit.
Dekker, who was a part of the Chris Paul trade from the Houston Rockets last season, averaged 4.2 points on 49.4% shooting, and 2.4 rebounds in 73 games.