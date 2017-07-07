Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood to replace Clayton Kershaw in All-Star Game

Alex Wood has become the sixth Dodgers all-star.
Wood on Friday was named as a replacement for teammate Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw is to start against Kansas City on Sunday, which makes him ineligible to play in the Midsummer Classic.
Wood has been tremendous for the Dodgers this season. He has a 10-0 record with a 1.67 earned-run average. He has emerged as a reliable sidekick to Kershaw. Wood has allowed three runs in his last four starts.
He will be joined in Miami by Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner. Turner won the “Final Vote” for the National League on Thursday.
Twitter: @McCulloughTimes