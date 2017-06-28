Angels win 3-2 when Dodgers throw game away

Andrelton Simmons had seen enough. Twice, he had taken first-pitch curveballs from Hyun-Jin Ryu on Wednesday night at Angel Stadium, one for a ball, one for a strike. As he stepped to the plate with two outs in the sixth inning and Kole Calhoun standing at second base, he resolved to be ready for a third.

It came just as anticipated, and Simmons swung with all of his might. He watched the ball soar through the hefty marine layer beyond the left-field fence and flipped his bat with impunity. On an unseasonably boisterous night at Angel Stadium, his ambushing strike supplied much of the offense in the Angels’ 3-2 victory over the Dodgers.

The rest was not really offense. After Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal tied the score in the top of the ninth, the Angels scored the winning run without a hit. Ben Revere reached on an error, took second on a wild pitch, took third on a passed ball, and scored on a throwing error from Yasmani Grandal, who was firing to first to record the out after Cameron Maybin struck out on a wild changeup.

No team had recorded a walk-off win on a strikeout since 2010.

