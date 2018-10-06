It's back to drawing board for Braves’ anemic offense

“Our bats have been very quiet,” said Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte, who had the Braves’ second hit against Kershaw. “We can be a lot better. But we’re doing it. We all know it. When we go back home we’re gonna do what we can do. We know what we did in the regular season. It’s not a secret this offense can get a bunch of hits in a row. And we are ready to do it because we are going back home.”