Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw strikes out seven in 7-6 loss to Milwaukee

ON THE MOUND: Clayton Kershaw struck out seven Brewers in 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his third start of the spring. He issued a leadoff walk to start the game,. He exited after giving up a two-out double in the fourth inning and reaching his pitch count. "The last couple innings, I got into a little bit better rhythm," Kershaw said. "The slider was a little bit better, actually a lot better, than the last one. That's important for me. Encouraging, I guess. Just another step forward." Manager Dave Roberts described Kershaw's slider as "the best he's thrown" this spring.