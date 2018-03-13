Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw strikes out seven in 7-6 loss to Milwaukee

The Dodgers lost to the Brewers, 7-6, at Camelback Ranch. The Dodgers are 10-8-1 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: The Dodgers squeezed three runs out of starter Junior Guerra in the first inning. After a double by Justin Turner, Enrique Hernandez walked with the bases loaded to drive in a run. Hernandez is trying to expand his role in 2018, aiming to face right-handed pitchers like Guerra more often.
ON THE MOUND: Clayton Kershaw struck out seven Brewers in 3 2/3 scoreless innings in his third start of the spring. He issued a leadoff walk to start the game,. He exited after giving up a two-out double in the fourth inning and reaching his pitch count. "The last couple innings, I got into a little bit better rhythm," Kershaw said. "The slider was a little bit better, actually a lot better, than the last one. That's important for me. Encouraging, I guess. Just another step forward." Manager Dave Roberts described Kershaw's slider as "the best he's thrown" this spring.
EXTRA BASES: Rob Segedin, the utility infielder optioned to the minors Monday, left the team in the morning to be with his wife, who was going into labor. "I would assume he's taking the next couple days off," Roberts said. "We'll see him on either Wednesday or Thursday."
UP NEXT: Colorado at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Camelback Ranch. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: 570.
