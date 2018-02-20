Dodgers pitcher Wilmer Font to start Cactus League opener

Dodgers pitcher Wilmer Font will start the Cactus League opener against the White Sox on Friday at Camelback Ranch.
Manager Dave Roberts expects Font to go two innings. Ross Stripling will start one of the two games in Saturday's split-squad doubleheader against the Giants and the Royals.
Font, a 27-year-old right-hander, pitched well for triple-A Oklahoma City in 2017, his first season as a Dodger. He went 10-8 with a 3.48 earned-run average in 25 starts. He struck out 11.9 batters per nine innings.
Font was less successful in a brief big-league stint in September. He posted a 17.18 ERA in three appearances.
Heading into 2018, Font is considered the back of the team's back-end pitching depth, behind Stripling and Brock Stewart, who will serve as the primary understudies for the five regulars in the starting rotation. Font could also compete for a spot in the bullpen, Roberts said.
