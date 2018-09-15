Yasiel Puig homers twice, Walker Buehler goes eight innings in Dodgers' 3-0 defeat of the Cardinals

Walker Buehler suffocated the Cardinals for eight scoreless innings and Yasiel Puig blasted a pair of home runs as the Dodgers pulled into a tie for the second wild-card spot with a 3-0 victory on Friday at Busch Stadium.
Pitching into the eighth inning for the first time as a professional, Buehler struck out nine while giving up only two hits and two walks. Puig went deep in the second inning and again in the ninth, a pair of solo shots that eased the burden on the pitching staff. Kenley Jansen rebounded from a rocky outing on Thursday to record the save.
Buehler defused St. Louis’ best threat in the eighth inning. He walked a pair of Cardinals to bring third baseman Matt Carpenter to the plate with two outs. Carpenter is the most dangerous hitter in St. Louis’s lineup, a candidate for National League MVP. Manager Dave Roberts trusted Buehler to conquer him for a fourth time.
As his pitch count passed the century mark for the fifth time in his professional career, Buehler maintained his velocity, He hit 99 mph on a 1-2 fastball that evened the count for Carpenter. With his command wavering, Buehler opted for offspeed. He bounced a curveball a few feet short of the plate. Carpenter was still deceived — he swung over the bender to strand the runners.
Earlier in the evening, Buehler traded scoreless frames with Cardinals rookie Jack Flaherty. The two pitchers had dueled at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 22. Flaherty spun six hit-less innings before giving up a solo home run. Buehler topped him with seven scoreless innings of three-hit baseball. The Dodgers lost when Jansen surrendered two homers in the ninth. Flaherty, a Harvard-Westlake graduate, left an impression on Roberts.
“This guy’s got a good arm, and he’s got a good head,” Roberts said before the game. “It’s going to be a fun game. Our guy is the same way.”
Buehler inherited a lead in the second inning. The Dodgers identified Flaherty’s reliance on fastballs and sliders. The scouting report suggested the hitters should hunt elevated fastballs. Puig feasted on a belt-high, 96-mph heater for a solo shot in the top of the inning. Puig saw nine pitches in the at-bat before he went deep.
Buehler sat down the first 13 batters he faced. He froze Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter with a 98-mph fastball to open the first inning. Second baseman Kolten Wong stared at a 99-mph fastball to end the second. Buehler blew away outfielder Harrison Bader with a 94-mph cutter an inning later.
In all, Buehler struck out five before St. Louis collected a hit. Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong smacked a 93-mph cutter into center field for a one-out single in the fifth. After an infield single by Bader, Buehler collected the third out on a grounder off the bat of nine-time All-Star catcher Yadier Molina.
Flaherty exited midway through the sixth inning, with eight strikeouts to his credit. Buehler used the bottom of the inning to match his counterpart. He dusted off pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom with a 97-mph fastball. He tied up Carpenter with a 98-mph fastball on the hands for another strikeout. The inning ended with Buehler slinging a slider past outfielder Yairo Munoz.
The Dodgers added a second run in slapstick fashion in the seventh. St. Louis reliever Dakota Hudson plunked Cody Bellinger to start the inning. After a single by Puig, Chase Utley moved runners into scoring position with a flyout. Buehler struck out, which brought Joc Pederson to the plate.
Pederson never got a chance to swing. Hudson flipped a curveball, which snuck through Molina’s glove. Bellinger hustled home on the passed ball. Molina overthrew Hudson at the plate, and the baseball dribbled across the infield. Puig tried to take advantage, only to be cut down when Carpenter pounced on the baseball and fed Hudson for the tag.
Buehler needed 81 pitches to get through the seventh. The Cardinals flied out in all three at-bats, but Buehler still pumped his fastball 96-97 mph.