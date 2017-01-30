Dodgers trade pitcher Carlos Frias to Cleveland

The Dodgers traded right-handed pitcher Carlos Frias to Cleveland on Monday for either cash considerations or a player to be named later.

The team had designated Frias for assignment last week after acquiring outfielder Brett Eibner from Oakland.

Frias, 27, made 13 starts for the Dodgers in 2015, but played a minimal role in the club last season. He appeared in only one game, lasting four innings as a reliever. He was slowed by an oblique injury in April, and never found his footing on the roster.

The Dodgers already possess an abundance of depth at starting pitcher. After the trio of Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda, the team has a group fighting for innings that includes Julio Urias, Scott Kazmir, Brandon McCarthy, Alex Wood, Brock Stewart and Ross Stripling.

The team has also expressed cautious optimism about Hyun-Jin Ryu, who has pitched in one game during the past two seasons after undergoing shoulder surgery. Ryu cannot be considered a reasonable option until he proves he can still handle the strain of pitching.

