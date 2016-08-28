Dodgers keep Carlos Ruiz on bench against Cubs left-hander Jon Lester

For the second time in the three days since Carlos Ruiz joined the Dodgers, the team faced a left-handed starter. This time, Ruiz was on the bench.

When the Dodgers traded A.J. Ellis to the Philadelphia Phillies for Ruiz last week, they said Ruiz could help win games against left-handers. Ruiz has an .856 OPS off left-handers, as compared with .616 for Ellis and .803 for Yasmani Grandal, the Dodgers’ starting catcher.

On Sunday, the Cubs started lefty Jon Lester, against whom Ruiz is hitless in 14 career at-bats. Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said that track record was a secondary factor in the decision to start Grandal over Ruiz.

“He’s a backup catcher,” Roberts said.

Since the Dodgers played a day game Sunday after a day game Saturday, Roberts said there was no need to rest Grandal in favor of Ruiz.

“No one said he’s going to play against every lefty,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers lost on Friday, in Ruiz's debut, after the Cubs scored the tying run when Ruiz could not handle a cut fastball from closer Kenley Jansen. Ruiz had never caught Jansen, an issue that former Dodgers pitcher Dan Haren referenced when he tweeted that the Ellis trade “makes zero sense.”

Haren further tweeted: “Grandal catches everyday now. If something happened and he got hurt, the Dodgers would be much better off with AJ catching. Even with Grandal healthy, the upgrade is marginal at best. A catcher familiar with the pitching staff is vital.”

On Saturday, as Grandal caught in the game, Ruiz volunteered to catch every Dodgers reliever in the bullpen, so he could become familiar with their pitches. Roberts saluted Ruiz, an 11-year veteran, for his willingness “to humble himself and to educate himself.”

Said Roberts: “That’s something A.J. Ellis would do.”

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Twitter: @BillShaikin