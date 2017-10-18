Cubs avoid elimination with 3-2 victory over Dodgers in Game 4 of NLCS

Alex Wood could not contain Cubs second baseman Javier Baez, the lineup could not defuse the effective wildness of Chicago starting pitcher Jake Arrieta and the Dodgers could not topple Cubs closer Wade Davis as they missed a chance to sweep in the National League Championship Series, falling 3-2 in Game 4 in front of 42,195 fans at Wrigley Field.

Baez drilled a pair of solo home runs off Wood, who gave up three in all. Arrieta walked five and hit a batter, but permitted only three hits while striking out nine in 6 2/3 innings. It was the lengthiest, most effective outing by a starting pitcher against the Dodgers in this postseason, and it prevented the club from securing their first berth in the World Series since 1988.

The Dodgers will turn to ace Clayton Kershaw with a 3-1 series lead for Game 5 on Thursday. He gave up two runs in five innings in a Game 1 victory. It will be a rematch with Cubs starter Jose Quintana, who matched Kershaw’s line last week. It is unclear if Davis will be available. He threw 48 pitches in two innings of work, escaping despite allowing a homer to Justin Turner to start the eighth.

The early evening batting practice felt like preparation for a Dodgers coronation. Roberts chuckled with David Ross, the beloved, retired Cubs catcher. Dodgers owner Mark Walter made a rare appearance. Yasiel Puig flicked a baseball in the bread basket of hitting coach Turner Ward.

The team earned their confidence during the first three games. The Cubs took pains to relay their calm before the first pitch. Joe Maddon impersonated Hamlet.

“It’s not about panic or not panic,” Maddon said. “It’s about hitting or not hitting. That’s the question, Mr. Shakespeare.”

In Wood, Chicago faced someone who had not pitched in three weeks. Slated for Game 4 of the first round, Wood idled as the Dodgers swept the Diamondbacks and then rolled out Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill and Yu Darvish for the first three games of this series.

After earning a spot on the All-Star team, Wood regressed in the second half. He yielded 13 homers in 12 starts. His fastball velocity decreased. He posted a 4.03 earned-run average in September.

The Cubs hammered a pair of solo shots in the second. Chicago catcher Willson Contreras blasted a 91-mph fastball beyond the left-field bleachers. Contreras admired the drive as it crashed into the Vienna Beef sign next to the scoreboard.

Two batters later, a curveball swept over the plate to Baez. He had not recorded a hit in the postseason, until this moment. Baez went deep to left field.

The Dodgers formulated a response in the top of the third. Arrieta snapped a slider over the middle. Bellinger banged it off the scoreboard in right field, the same spot Andre Ethier hit a homer the night before.

Baez tagged Wood again in the fifth. Baez flailed at a first-pitch changeup, down and away. Wood tried another. This one was low, but near the plate. Baez deposited it into the bleachers.

In the sixth inning, Arrieta accomplished something no other opposing starting pitcher did during the Dodgers’ six playoff games. He recorded an out in the sixth inning. He recorded three, in fact, and worked around a leadoff walk by Turner.

Turner did not linger on the bases long. He was erased when Puig grounded into a fielder’s choice. Ethier struck out on a shin-high changeup and destroyed his bat in the dugout. Curtis Granderson extended his streak of futility as a Dodger by striking out in his third consecutive at-bat against Arrieta.

Another charge in the seventh proved futile. Yasmani Grandal led off with a walk. Chase Utley struck out in feeble fashion. Inserted as a pinch hitter, Joc Pederson tapped a grounder in front of the plate, and Contreras threw out Grandal at second. A walk by Chris Taylor forced Arrieta from the game.

Dodgers vs. Cubs at Wrigley Field in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The crowd groaned when Maddon removed Arrieta. Their fear was well-founded. The Dodgers had bullied Cubs relievers on the first three nights of this series. Maddon called upon left-hander Brian Duensing. Bellinger chased a 1-0 fastball and a harmless fly ball to left field ended the threat.

With the heart of the Dodgers order due up in the eighth, Maddon did not gamble. For the first time this series, he used closer Wade Davis. Turner greeted with him a prodigious blast, lifting a homer off the scoreboard in left.

Davis struggled to find a rhythm. He walked Puig. Ethier popped out in foul territory. Granderson sparked controversy by swinging at a 2-2 curveball in the dirt. He did not appear to make contact with the pitch, but third-base umpire Eric Cooper overruled home-plate umpire Jim Wolf. He afforded Granderson an extra strike.