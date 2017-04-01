Some things you may not know about your Dodgers

• The Dodgers subtly adjusted their logo in 2011. They thickened the ball and streaks, shortened the loop on the D and changed the transition from the g to the e. It is the only time they have changed their logo since moving to Los Angeles in 1958.

• Babe Ruth coached first base for the Dodgers in 1938, three years after he played in his last major league game as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

• The Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds were the first clubs to appear on television when the first game of their doubleheader was shown on NBC on Aug. 26, 1939. On Sept. 28, 1955, the first World Series game to be televised was between the Dodgers and New York Yankees.

• The name Dodgers comes from Brooklyn, where fans had to dodge trolleys to get to the stadium. The first use of the name Dodgers for the team dates to 1895.

• The Dodgers have had several nicknames throughout their history, including: Grays, Bridegrooms, Ward's Wonders, Foutz's Fillies, Superbas, Robins, the Flock and Dem Bums.

• In 1952, the Dodgers were the first team to put players' numbers on the front of their uniforms.

• The tallest person to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers was 6-foot-9 pitcher Mark Hendrickson, who pitched in 57 games with the team from 2006-07. The shortest was 5-6 utility player Chad Fonville, who played in 200 games with them from 1995-97.

• The youngest player in Dodgers history was Tommy Brown, who was 16 years, 173 days old when he made his debut in 1944. The youngest L.A. Dodger was Willie Crawford, who was 18 years, 9 days old when he debuted on Sept. 16, 1964. The oldest was Hoyt Wilhelm, who was 49 years, 349 days old when he last pitched for them on July 10, 1972.

• The Dodgers have had five captains in their history: Pee Wee Reese (1949-58), Duke Snider (1962), Maury Wills (1963-66), Willie Davis (1973) and Davey Lopes (1978-79).

• Six Dodgers have hit home runs in their first major league at-bat: Clise Dudley (1929), Gordon Slade (1930), Ernie Koy (1938), Dan Bankhead (1947), Jose Offerman (1990) and Garey Ingram (1994).

• The Dodgers have turned three triple plays since moving to L.A., the last on April 15, 2012 against the San Diego Padres. With runners on first and second, Jesus Guzman bunted into a triple play: A.J. Ellis to Juan Uribe to Dee Gordon to James Loney.

