Dodgers Dugout: It's awards week! Will any Dodgers win?

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell and I have almost totally blocked out Game 7. Almost.

Awards

Now that the season is over, it’s time for the awards. The big four will be handed out this week, starting Monday, and the Dodgers have finalists in three of them. The awards will be announced on the MLB network at 3 p.m. PST each day. And remember, voting takes place before the playoffs, so what happened there will have no impact. The top three vote getters in each award have already been announced. Let’s take a look:

Rookie of the Year (Monday)

The one award the Dodgers are assured to win. Cody Bellinger is a lock and should be a unanimous winner. His competition is Josh Bell of the Pirates and Paul DeJong of the Cardinals. The stats:

Bellinger (1B): 132 games, .267/.352/.581, 26 doubles, 39 homers, 97 RBIs, 142 OPS+, 4.2 WAR.

Bell (1B): 159 games, .255/.334/.466, 26 doubles, 26 homers, 90 RBIs, 108 OPS+, 1.7 WAR.

DeJong (SS): 108 games, .285/.325/.532, 26 doubles, 25 homers, 65 RBIs, 121 OPS+, 2.7 WAR.

You might be able to make a case for DeJong because he plays a tougher defensive position (and he also can play second base), but he didn’t play in as many games as Bellinger. Plus, DeJong grades out as an average shortstop while Bellinger has Gold Glove potential at first. I think Bellinger is an easy choice.

AL winner: Aaron Judge, Yankees

Manager of the Year (Tuesday)

Dave Roberts had this award locked up until the Dodgers went through that swoon near the end of the season. I think that will give voters enough ammunition to vote for someone else, especially since Roberts won it last season and voters tend to not give it to the same person two years in a row. The last manager to do it was Bobby Cox with Atlanta in 2004-05.

Roberts’ competition here is Torey Lovullo of Arizona and Bud Black of Colorado. So, my easy prediction is that the winner will come out of the NL West. I think Lovullo will win.

If Lovullo does win, he will be the third different Arizona manager to win in the last 10 years. Bob Melvin won in 2007 and Kirk Gibson won in 2011.

AL winner: A.J. Hinch, Astros.

Cy Young Award (Wednesday)

This is really a two-man race between Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers and Max Scherzer of the Nationals, but let’s look at the numbers for all three finalists:

Kershaw: 18-4, 2.31 ERA, 175 IP, 202 K’s, 0.949 WHIP, 4.6 WAR, 3.07 FIP.

Scherzer: 16-6, 2.51 ERA, 200.2 IP, 268 K’s, 0.902 WHIP, 7.3 WAR, 2.90 FIP.

Stephen Strasburg (Nationals): 15-4, 2.52 ERA, 175.1 IP, 204 K’s, 1.015 WHIP, 6.5 WAR, 2.72 FIP.

What is FIP? It’s basically a pitcher’s ERA if you take defense out of the equation. Here’s an explanation.

Kershaw led the league in wins and ERA. Scherzer led in WHIP and strikeouts. Kershaw missed some time with injury, Scherzer didn’t. Most voters now wisely ignore W-L record when voting, so I’m not sure how Kershaw wins this. Scherzer was better this season, though they are both great pitchers.

And yes, I know some of you still believe W-L record is vitally important to judge a pitcher. But you’re wrong. Who’s the better pitcher, the guy who gives up one run in eight innings and loses 1-0 or the one who gives up three runs in five innings and wins 11-4? You have to look at the big picture when judging players based on stats, and when you look at the big picture, Scherzer comes out ahead here.

AL winner: Corey Kluber, Indians.

MVP (Thursday)

The Dodgers have no finalists here, but let’s look at the three finalists and make a prediction.