Letters to Sports: Give Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández his due

Let me get this straight. In last Saturday’s Times, Chuck Schilken wrote a story on Teoscar Hernández rightfully noting “the outfielder has been representing Los Angeles in tremendous fashion after signing a one-year, $23.5-million deal from the Dodgers.”

The following day Bill Plaschke — writing about the last offseason — stated “with the notable exception of Shohei Ohtani, the front office might have done some really silly things.” How could Plaschke not also have praised the Dodgers for signing the Home Run Derby champ?

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

My Dodger MVP has a first name ...

It’s T-E-O-S-C-A-R ...

Axel W. Kyster

Bradbury

The Dodgers starting rotation is in tatters so what do they do? Ship out the only pitcher that’s been healthy all year, 8-2 James Paxton! Is Andrew Friedman taking roster advice from Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka?

Mike Gamboa

Buena Park

If the Dodgers want to win the World Series all they have to do is fire Dave Roberts and Andrew Friedman, then replace them with Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke. Guaranteed World Series champs for the next 10 years! Don’t believe me? Just ask them.

John Tsutsui

Hurricane, Utah