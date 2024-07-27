Letters to Sports: Give Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández his due

Go beyond the scoreboard
Let me get this straight. In last Saturday’s Times, Chuck Schilken wrote a story on Teoscar Hernández rightfully noting “the outfielder has been representing Los Angeles in tremendous fashion after signing a one-year, $23.5-million deal from the Dodgers.”
The following day Bill Plaschke — writing about the last offseason — stated “with the notable exception of Shohei Ohtani, the front office might have done some really silly things.” How could Plaschke not also have praised the Dodgers for signing the Home Run Derby champ?
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
My Dodger MVP has a first name ...
It’s T-E-O-S-C-A-R ...
Axel W. Kyster
Bradbury
The Dodgers starting rotation is in tatters so what do they do? Ship out the only pitcher that’s been healthy all year, 8-2 James Paxton! Is Andrew Friedman taking roster advice from Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka?
Mike Gamboa
Buena Park
If the Dodgers want to win the World Series all they have to do is fire Dave Roberts and Andrew Friedman, then replace them with Dylan Hernández and Bill Plaschke. Guaranteed World Series champs for the next 10 years! Don’t believe me? Just ask them.
John Tsutsui
Hurricane, Utah
Since the Rams’ move to L.A., they have never had an elite franchise quarterback (OK, maybe Norm Van Brocklin in a distant era). I commend the Rams for adjusting Matthew Stafford’s contract (I think all these NFL contracts should be guaranteed like in the MLB and NBA, and not curtailed at a team’s whim). Stafford’s contract should be extended in that L.A. is lucky to finally have a transcendent quarterback who is superb in all aspects, including as a generous teammate and as a gifted player. With a good offensive line, he could play into his 40s. The Rams should never skimp on this vital position. Rams fans have waited too long, decade after decade.
Kirk Ah Tye
Santa Barbara
What’s interesting about coach DeShaun Foster’s awkward remarks in his disastrous appearance at media day is that he felt compelled to mention USC as a frame of reference so people would know where UCLA is located. Be it nerves, or a case of Trojan Envy, this is a Bruin alumnus who majored in public speaking and presumably advocates for his alma mater as a living, and yet he clearly fumbled the Bruins’ introduction to a whole new conference on the B1G stage.
Steve Ross
Carmel
It was suggested in a recent letter to The Times Sports section that Lancaster Municipal Stadium ought to be considered as a venue for Olympic softball in the 2028 Los Angeles Games. In fact, the venue is scheduled to be renovated later this year to transform it into a soccer stadium for the new AV Alta FC, which will debut in the third division USL League One in 2025. I can hardly blame the letter writer for not knowing this or even really fault The Times for publishing the letter since The Times’ coverage of local soccer is generally quite lacking in scope.
Bryan Garcia
South Pasadena
WNBA All-Star Arike Ogumbowale of the Dallas Wings has now won the MVP award for the All-Star Game twice. This year and back in 2021, both times beating the chosen U.S. Olympic team. There was some controversy earlier this year about Caitlin Clark not being chosen, but her lack of experience might have been a legitimate reason. However, why is Ogumbowale not on the U.S. team? She has been in the league for six years. Who is on this committee and what is the process that chooses the players and coaches for the Olympics? A serious review is required.
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
I read Sammy Roth’s climate change rant against the Dodgers and their sponsorship of Houston’s Phillips 66 and Union 76. His commentary has no place in the sports section. And his use of cause and effect is spurious at best. What’s next, Sammy? Are you going to castigate the Angels for promoting Modelo beer, because if you drink enough of it and drive you might kill someone?
If readers want political commentary, there’s plenty of it in The Times Editorial pages. Stay the hell away from sports. Please.
Bob Kargenian
Yorba Linda
