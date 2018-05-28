Dodgers Dugout: Fred Claire answers your questions

Fred: My goal as general manager was to follow what is known as "The Dodger Way" to the best of my ability. That is to place an emphasis on scouting and player development. A key part of this is the continuity in these critical areas. I think of "building a team" as not only acquiring talent but an organizational philosophy as to the type of character of an individual who is wearing a Dodger uniform, building a trust with the players, letting all of the people in your organization know that they are important and they count. It is not often stated but the O'Malley family had a philosophy that is key to the term "building a team" — that philosophy is, we win together and we lose together. We are a team! In my view, that will never change when it comes to finding success.